State funeral held for late Vanuatu High Commissioner Johnson Naviti

The late diplomat and long-time civil servant was described as a role model civil servant who always placed Vanuatu’s development at heart.

A State Funeral for Mr Naviti was held at the Malvatumauri Council of Chiefs in Port Vila today.

Mr Naviti passed away in Wellington where he was based at the Vanuatu High Commission.

The families of the Shepherds Islands where Mr Naviti hails from were acknowledged for raising and supporting such a leader like him.

His legacy will live on and the fruits of his talks and projects negotiations will benefit the Vanuatu people today and tomorrow.

After the State Funeral today, the body of late High Commissioner Naviti will be moved to his home at Nambatu area, Port Vila, for a whole day tomorrow allowing the custom protocol to take place before burial at his final resting place on Saturday.

Photo supplied Caption: PM Bob Loughman stands beside the late High Commissioner, Johnson Naviti's casket