Street lights installed by youth initiative

The Daily Post newspaper said the group made a unanimous decision to adopt former US President Barack Obama's saying of 'Yes we can do it' by pulling their resources together to purchase 19 solar panels for the project.

The young people, who plant kava, agreed to harvest their kava and contribute at least one trunk toward the project.

They sold three bags of kava in Port Vila and used the money to buy the panels and set up their 'street lights', which automatically switch on every evening at 6pm.

The group now has plans to build a tar-sealed road through the island, and to change the hardwood posts supporting the lights for metal posts once the road is ready.