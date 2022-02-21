Support to Vanuatu: workshop on the development of a data protection policy

After hearing the data protection and privacy situation in Vanuatu, the experts offered guidance to bridge the current existing gaps, detailed the principles set out by international standards on the matter, notably Convention 108+, and exchanged with the members of the task force and the drafting team.

The next step of this project before submitting the bill to the Parliament of Vanuatu in November 2022 will be a providing guidance and support for the actual drafting of the data protection and privacy policy prior to a consultation and engagement phase.

This activity was organised in the framework of the GLACY+ project.