TAFEA provincial youth committee elects new executives

Yahwo won the election with 10 votes against Niomi Niko IAVIS from the Central Tanna Area Youth Sub-Committee with 1 vote.

The newly-elected TAFEA Provincial Youth Committee is as follows:

President: Edward Nariovi Yahwo (North Erromango Area Youth Sub-Committee)

Vice President- Ms Niomi Niko Iavis (Central Tanna Area Youth Sub-Committee)

Secretary- Stephen Iahwa Vani (South East Tanna Area Youth Sub-Committee)

Vice Secretary- Delma Melka Seiragi (Aniwa Area Youth Sub-Committee)

Treasurer- Suzein Liza Kanyawan (Aneityum Area Youth Sub-Committee)

Vice Treasurer- Patison Mofet Iaoha (North East Tanna Youth Sub-Committee).

The election was held recently in Tanna.

Vanuatu National Youth Council (VNYC) wished the new committee the very best in delivering youth services and development programmes to young people in TAFEA province for the next 2 years.

Yahwo said he is looking forward to working with all his Area Youth Sub-Committee to support young people in TAFEA.

Photo supplied Caption: The newly elected TAFEA provincial youth committee.