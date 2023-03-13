Tanna residents desperate for food after disasters damage crops

The Vanuatu Daily Post quoted Rita Kelema, who is seven months pregnant, as saying the majority of locally grown food has been damaged.

Images show some houses badly damaged.

Trucks are taking water to impacted residents and the French Army has been reponding there, handing out essential supplies. Australia and New Zealand have also provided aid.

Meanwhile, Save The Children Vanuatu is working to ensure the thousands of people affected by the cyclones get vital assistance.

The charity's Pacific manager Kim Koch said her organisation is focusing on the needs of children, both in the short and long term.

"Right now what children need are hygiene kits, shelter materials and that's really just buckets and tarps - making sure that families have something to help them get their house back in order and to get access to safe water, to be able to wash food and wash themselves."

Koch said they were working with the Ministry of Education to get schools re-opened.