Thousands of ni-Vanuatu register for vaccine

The 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were sent from Italy through the COVAX facility.

Registration got underway at Vanuatu's National Convention Centre in Port Vila yesterday.

At the same time, at the National Constitution Centre, the department of health was conducting an awareness session on what is AstraZeneca, why Vanuatu needs it and the government's vaccination plan.

According to the governbment, vaccination rollout will start at the beginning of June on the country's main island of Efate.