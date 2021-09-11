TITAN FX goes further and sponsors self-defence classes for everyone | Loop Vanuatu

In Vanuatu, more than 60% of the women experience physical and/or sexual violence during their life.

Women, men, teenagers and children are demanding to attend self-defence classes.

However, often they simply can’t afford it and they stop coming to the self-defence classes.

Nazario Fiakaifonu, Olympian and Vanuatu Judo champion, volunteers every Saturday from 8am to 9am to teach basic self-defence technics.

After the announcement of the sponsorship of TITAN FX few weeks ago, the number of participants to the self-defence classes has increased significantly.

Fiakaifonu said “I was already thrilled to have the support from TITAN FX to support 10 Ni-Vanuatu women. Over the last weeks, the attendance to the sessions increased. There are more and more requests to show the basic techniques of self-defence. By giving access to the self-defence classes free of charge we are breaking down the barriers.”

James Hudson, TITAN FX General Manager, added “Mr. Nazario Fiakaifonu’s drive is amazing and it is a non-lucrative initiative. We were delighted to be able to support 10 women every week in learning the basic technics of self-defence. When we saw the success, we realised that we need to give access to more participants and contribute somehow to build a better Vanuatu.”

After this announcement, the 500VT fee will be waived every week for everyone each Saturday until the end of the year.