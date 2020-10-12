Top Vanuatu officials sacked over road project

The Public Service Commission has made the decision to terminate the contracts of Director-General Harrison Luen and Department Director Allen Faerua.

Faerua has confirmed both received their termination letters last week.

The Parliamentary Accounts Committee has been told the move comes following an investigation into the tender process for a feeder road project.

The duo had earlier been suspended following a complaint from Minister Jay Ngwele.

A private contractor completed the work but Ngwele suspected the value disclosed by the Ministry of Public Utilities was too high and more than the contractor had proposed.