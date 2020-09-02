Torres MP moves to Vanuatu Opposition

Emelee, who is the single MP from the Vanuatu National Development Party, tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Bob Loughman last week.

He said he could no longer accept watching the government unravel without Loughman's office holding anyone accountable for allegations of public misconduct, misappropriation, and insubordination.

In July the Torres MP was removed by the prime minister from the Parliamentary Accounts Committee, only a couple of weeks after being nominated by Loughman himself.

"Although I respect you as Leader, I will be frank and say this Government lacks leadership, direction, discipline, integrity, honour and respect," Emelee said in his resignation letter.

The MP also warned that affiliates of the coalition who were not even elected members of parliament were having undue influence on government.