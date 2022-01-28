Traditional knowledge survey on agriculture conducted in Santo

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) said farmers from different islands have also been interviewed.

"10 farmers were interviewed to collect information related to traditional knowledge and agriculture.

"Important information collected is related to planting times, harvesting methods, storage methods, and pest and disease control methods".

Trial demonstration plots of traditional methods of controlling pest have been established at Vanuatu Agriculture & Research Training Center (VARTC) before it can be used in the Vanuatu Agro- Met bulletin for farmers to access this important information.

Traditional knowledge information collected from farmers was trialed out at VARTC demonstration plot.

The important pest that traditional knowledge treatment was targeting was taro beetle (papuana beetle).

The treatment included use of coleus, Nambangura fruit, Natongtong leaves, wild kava leaves, Nabalango fruits and wild bevu (yam).

The trial was laid out in a Complete Randomized Block Design (CRBD) in the alley plot.

Each alley plot contains one treatment.

The variety of island taro used was tarapatan and sakius.

Photo supplied Caption: Big Bay farmer and Van-KIRAP project Agriculture sector Coodinator, Pakoa Leo