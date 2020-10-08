TRBR donates educational materials to Vanuatu National Library

The materials include TRBR annual report, TRBR industry (sector) report and Consumer Facts sheets.

The donation is part of the regulator’s core function to promote consumer protection and advocate for consumer interest.

The TRBR will continue to expand its commitment to engage with NGOs, Government departments, schools and community level to work closely, advocate and improve ICT consumer literacy knowledge through its consumer awareness programme.

Members of the public have been urged to use the materials and learn as much as they can.

Photo supplied Caption: A Telecommunication Radiocommunication Broadcasting Regulator representative hands over educational materials to the staff of the National library