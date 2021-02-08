Tremendous public support for Vanuatu hospital’s roof repairs appeal

The call for support by the non-profit organisation Helping Hands has attracted the attention of the business community, families, individuals and the Vanuatu diaspora.

Pledges towards the appeal have been made from as far as Tasmania in Australia, by a group of Ni-Vanuatu seasonal workers.

According to Carissa Jacobe of Helping Hands, the issue has started a conversation and awareness about the issues that the national hospital is facing.

“Lots of people are reaching out offering donations or their skills or expertise to help with projects. There is a lot of compassion and support out there amongst Vanuatu’s People.”

A month ago, local media reported leaks in the roof of the corridor near the maternity ward and water gushed into the ward at Vila Central Hospital.

The NGO initially offered assistance to repair the roof.

However, other areas of need like plumbing pipes, sinks, toilets and bathrooms were identified.

“We have also been contacted about rubbish bins, signage about keeping the hospital clean, fixing fans, and curtains for the wards and treatment rooms to keep the sun from heating up the rooms with medicine inside,” Jacobe said.

“We will do what we can to help fix what our donations and offers of support allow us.”

The initial quote for the roof repairs for the corridor was 2.8 million vatu in 2018.

However, the cost of repairs would have increased since 2018.

Several activities like raffles, Valentine’s Day disco have also been organised to raise funds.

Jacobe said there is a long list of things VCH need new or repaired.

“ If Helping Hands with the help of the community and anyone willing to help can start working to make this list gradually shorter, this would be truly amazing. Every donation goes towards repairs and helping VCH.”

“Times are tough for a lot of people especially with the border closed. This affects everyone somehow and we understand this but if people help with their skills or knowledge as well as those who can donate even a small amount we can make mountains move and truly do good. Every 1VT counts,” she said.

Photo source Helping Hands Caption: Carissa Jacobe (right) and Shivanji Kewal (left) with her donation