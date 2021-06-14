Tributes for Vanuatu Christian Council President

Pastor Nafuki passed away at his residence in Port Vila on Sunday.

He was described as a freedom fighter being the Chairman of Free West Papua as well as a church leader.

The West Papua Country Preparatory Committee said yesterday,” A sad news to the whole nation of Vanuatu....We lost our great leader few minutes ago at his residence.”

Pastor Nafuki was also the Assembly Clerk of the Presbyterian Church of Vanuatu.

The New Zealand High Commission said the High Commissioner and staff are deeply saddened by the passing of the President of Vanuatu Christian Council, Pastor Alan Nafuki.

“We extend our condolences to his family and friends at this sad time.”

Photo source West Papua Country Preparatory Committee Caption: Pastor Alan Nafuki