Tropical Cyclone Dovi causes major flooding in Vanuatu

The category one cyclone has caused major flooding in parts of Vanuatu.

The Vanuatu Police Force and Joint Police Operation Centre help to move families at Teouma Valley to the evacuation centre near Eratap road.

Some of the families who were forced to leave their homes yesterday are now staying with their families at Erakor and Ohlen villages.

Heavy rain over the last few days caused the Teouma River to overflow.

There's no clear figure as to how many people in Port Vila, Efate and other islands affected by the flooding were moved to safety.

The bad weather led to businesses and schools to close.

Municipal markets were also closed yesterday, starting from lunch time as Port Vila residents rushed to the shops to buy groceries to stock-up their food supplies at home.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department forecasts heavy rain with flash flooding expected over low lying areas, and areas close to river banks, including coastal flooding over the Southern islands today and continuing tonight.

It said very rough seas with heavy swells will continue to remain over all Vanuatu waters.