Earlier this afternoon, the Fiji Meteorological Service named it Cyclone Lola.

It is only the seventh South Pacific cyclone to be named in October since 1970. Cyclone season typically runs from 1 November to 30 April.

Two Category Four cyclones hit Vanuatu in early March.

Cyclone Judy was followed within hours by Cyclone Kevin.

They battered the region with destructive winds of 160km/h, gusting to 220km/h, causing extensive damage to the central and southern islands.