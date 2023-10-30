Tropical Cyclone Lola: Two people reported dead in Vanuatu

The cyclone directly hit the island on 25 October at category 4 strength.

New Zealand's High Commissioner to Vanuatu Nicci Simmonds, who visited the islands of Ambrym and Pentecost, said she saw a lot of damage, although the full picture is not yet known.

"We saw there were a lot of roads out, a lot of traditional housing flattened," Simmonds told RNZ's Morning Report.

She said one of the health clinics on Ambrym had been destroyed where two people were killed.

"It was one pregnant woman, who hadn't been able to get medical attention because the roads were out, so she passed away with her unborn child, and there was also an elderly woman who the chiefs had implied had a stroke or a heart attack," Simmonds said.

Simmonds said the damage was severe but localised, with the two provinces being affected differently.

She said because the cyclone worst affected isolated rural areas it was difficult to find out how many people are displaced from their homes.

Simmonds said people were collecting root crops to sustain them until government food supplies reach them.

She expects New Zealand to help provide water and shelter to affected areas.