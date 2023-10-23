Tropical cyclone won't hit NZ, Vanuatu prepares for landfall

Tropical cyclone Lola, named by the Nadi tropical cyclone centre, is not expected to come anywhere near New Zealand, MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said on Monday morning.

Currently the cyclone is a category 2 and is tracking north of Vanuatu and east of the Santa Cruz islands. It is expected to increase in strength to category 3 by Monday evening.

On Monday morning, Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department warned heavy rain was expected over the island nation. Flash flooding, including coastal flooding, was expected in low-lying areas and close to river banks.

“Very rough seas with heavy to phenomenal swells are expected over all Vanuatu waters,” the department said.

The Nadi cyclone centre predicted Lola would travel southwest in the next day or two, with the centre of the cyclone crossing the northern Vanuatu island of Espiritu Santo early Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, MetService expects strong winds and heavy rain in some areas of the country on Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Heavy rain is forecast for Mt Taranaki and the Tararua Range overnight Tuesday, for Buller and northwest Tasman from noon Tuesday, and for southern Westland for much of Tuesday and into the night.

There’s also a chance winds could approach severe gale strength from late afternoon Tuesday into the night in southern Wairarapa, Wellington and Marlborough Sounds.

Strong northwesterly winds are expected to bring warm temperatures to some eastern areas on Wednesday and Thursday. MetService forecast that would be followed by a “bitterly cold southwesterly flow” in the South Island on Friday.

Snow levels could lower to near sea level in Fiordland and Southland on Friday, MetService said.

It’s also forecasting snow showers to 200m in Southland and the Clutha district on Thursday, and snow showers to near sea level in Clutha on Friday.

MetService expects a high of just 8C in Dunedin on Friday, while Christchurch is expected to go from a high of 24C on Wednesday and Thursday, to a high of just 14C on Friday and Saturday.

Hastings has a forecast high of 28C on Thursday, falling to a predicted maximum of 15C on Saturday.

If the cyclone touches down in Vanuatu, it will be the third to hit the nation this year. In late February and early March the country was hit by two category 4 cyclones – Judy and Kevin – with days of each other.