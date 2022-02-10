Tropical low between Vanuatu and New Caledonia develops into a cyclone

Tropical low TD08F, between New Caledonia and Vanuatu, is now a Category one Tropical Cyclone.

The Fiji Metrological Service has named the system, Dovi. It said the cyclone is moving East North-east at over 90km/h and intesifying.

For Vanuatu, the system will bring heavy rainfalls with flash flooding expected over low lying areas, and areas close to river banks, including coastal flooding over the Vanuatu group tonight and continuing tomorrow.

Very rough seas with heavy to phenomenal swells are expected over all Vanuatu waters.

A marine strong wind warning is current for all coastal waters of Vanuatu.

High Seas wind warning is also current for all open waters of Vanuatu. All sea going vessels are advised to take extra precautions.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department has advised people listen to Radio Vanuatu and all other Radio outlets to get the latest warning update on this system.