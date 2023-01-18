Tropical low warning issued for Vanuatu

In the past 6 hours, the system was moving in an east south-easterly direction at 25 KM/HR.

Vanuatu Met said the potential for the tropical low to become a tropical cyclone within the next 6 to 12 hours and move towards the country is high.

Heavy rainfalls are expected over Vanuatu group with flash flooding expected in low lying areas, areas close to the river banks.

Coastal flooding is also anticipated.

Seas will become rough to very rough with moderate to heavy swells as the system crosses over to Vanuatu’s area of responsibility.

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) has advised that a Blue Alert is in effect for MALAMPA, SHEFA and TAFEA.

Photo supplied Caption: Latest satellite image of the tropical low