Tropical Low warning for Vanuatu

The Tropical Low is about 295km west southwest of Santo.

VMGD said in the past 12 hours, the system was moving in a northeasterly direction at 18km/hr.

The potential for the system to develop into a tropical cyclone and move towards Vanuatu in the next 12 to 24 hours is low to moderate.

At this stage, the Tropical Low does not pose any significant threat yet to the islands of Vanuatu. However, isolated heavy rainfalls are expected over Northern and parts of Central Vanuatu and extending over parts of the Northern and Central Islands.

Possible flash flooding is expected over low-lying areas and areas close to the river banks, including coastal flooding. People living near these areas are advised to take extra precautions.

Photo supplied Caption: A satellite image of the Tropical Low released this morning Monday 4 April 2022