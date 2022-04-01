Tsunami warning lifted after big quake near New Caledonia

The magnitude 7.0 quake, which had initially been put at 7.2, was at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It occurred about 5pm New Caledonia time and followed a 6.9 magnitude quake, also at the depth of 10 kilometres, 279km southeast of the Loyalty Islands about 8am.

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake occurred an hour and a half after that.

At the time of impact of the 7.0 shake, the US Geological Survey issued a tsunami warning for the coasts of New Caledonia, Vanuatu and Fiji. However updated information forecasts waves to be less than 0.3 metres above the tide level.

Photo supplied