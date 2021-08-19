 Tsunami warning lifted after massive quake off Vanuatu | Loop Vanuatu
 

Tsunami warning lifted after massive quake off Vanuatu

BY: Loop Pacific
07:26, August 19, 2021
A tsunami alert has been lifted after a magnitude 6.8 quake struck Wednesday off the coast of the Vanuatu.

The earthquake was detected at a depth of 94 kilometers and was about 340 kilometers northwest of Port Vila, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The magnitude of the earthquake was initially registered at 7.1.  

The risk of dangerous tsunami waves "has now passed," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said after revising its initial assessment.

A resident of Vanuatu's largest island of Espiritu Santo, which lies near the epicenter, said he felt a "strong quake."

An AFP correspondent in the capital of Port Vila said people there could not feel any shaking according to a report in the Japan Times.

 

Photo Vanuatu Meteorological and Geo-Hazards Dept

     

