Tsunami waves observed in Vanuatu’s Aneityum island

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department said tsunami waves estimated at 0.9 to 1.0 metre have been observed in Aneityum Island.

People took to social media to share photos of the debris left behind by the waves in Aneityum.

According to VMGD, tidal records at Lenakel and Port Vila both confirmed the arrival of the waves.

The tsunami waves were caused by a magnitude 8.1 earthquake located 1745 km East-Southeast of Aneityum this morning.

The massive earthquake occurred at 6.28am (local time).

The National Disaster Management Office is advising people in the coastal areas who evacuated to higher ground to return home.

The tsunami threat has now passed and NDMO has issued an ‘all clear’ for the country.

Photo courtesy Hudson Mataiyo Caption: Debris left behind by tsunami waves at Aneityum