Two MPs in Vanuatu want PM to stop mandatory Covid vaccination

Their lawyer, Jack Kilu wrote to the Attorney General, Kiel Loughman saying mandatory vaccination violates peoples' fundamental rights protected under the constitution.

Mr Kilu said some people do not wish to be vaccinated but the government and the Department of Health continue to demand that every eligible person must be vaccinated.

He said not only is there no legal basis for the mandatory push on vaccines, but it also appears to be a breach of fundamental rights and freedoms under article 5 of the constitution.

The lawyer said if there is no response to his letter court proceedings will ensue.

Photo: Hilaire Bule Caption: Andrew Napuat and John Salong