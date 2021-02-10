 

Two Vanuatu hospitals receive new medical equipment from Chinese government

BY: Loop Pacific
13:33, February 10, 2021

Vila Central Hospital and the Northern Provincial Hospital in Santo have received Vt55million worth of medical equipment from the Chinese government.

The medical equipment arrived in four containers, two each for the hospitals.

The donation includes anesthesia machines, oxygen generators, premature incubator, ECG machines, ICU beds and personnel protective equipment such as medical masks and surgical gowns and caps, shows cover and first-aid packets.

The Chinese Ambassador to Vanuatu, Zhou Haicheng said this is the seventh donation provided by China to Vanuatu in response to COVID-19

The Chinese Ambassador to Vanuatu and delegation handed over the medical equipment to the government, through the Ministry of Health.

     

