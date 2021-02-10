Two Vanuatu hospitals receive new medical equipment from Chinese government

The medical equipment arrived in four containers, two each for the hospitals.

The donation includes anesthesia machines, oxygen generators, premature incubator, ECG machines, ICU beds and personnel protective equipment such as medical masks and surgical gowns and caps, shows cover and first-aid packets.

The Chinese Ambassador to Vanuatu, Zhou Haicheng said this is the seventh donation provided by China to Vanuatu in response to COVID-19

The Chinese Ambassador to Vanuatu and delegation handed over the medical equipment to the government, through the Ministry of Health.