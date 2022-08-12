UK Minister for Asia tours Vanuatu

Miling will meet with President Nikenike Vurobaravu and formally open the British High Commission in Port Vila today.

She is also scheduled to announce the new awardees for the Chevening Scholarship.

Miling will then be accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Vanuatu-Kaaren Bell on her engagements in the country.

She will leave Port Vila for New Zealand on Saturday. She will visit Auckland, Hamilton, and Wellington and meet with representatives from the government, industry and Maori.

Miling visited Australia before coming to Vanuatu and will conclude her tour in New Zealand. Her tour is focussed on areas of bilateral relations such as trade and investment, education and climate change.