UNDP and NZ sign $5 million partnership to support electoral processes in Vanuatu

The funding assistance of NZD$5 million(US$3.4 million) will boost the current electoral project implemented by UNDP into phase two of the Vanuatu Electoral Environment Project (VEEP-II) which will begin in January 2021.

The new phase will scale up efforts to increase the reach of the National Identification (ID) card, as well as the transition to a new voter registration model with increased accuracy and integrity based on the national ID, the institutional strengthening of electoral authorities both at central and provincial levels, strengthen the ability to conduct voter education and raise public awareness, and support electoral reforms.

The Director General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Cherol Ala Ianna, thanked “the Government of New Zealand and UNDP for the great partnership and support” and noted “the remarkable professional growth of the Electoral Commission and the Electoral Office as stronger institutions.” She added that “The 2020 Election Report was submitted to the Parliament within the required time for the first time ever”.

The Chairman of Electoral Commission, Edward Kaltamat stressed “the relevance of all four outputs of VEEP-II. In particular, I want to highlight the importance of the transition to the use of the national ID card in future elections. Once the transition will be completed, the electoral rolls will be extracted from the Civil Registry database.”

He added, “A comprehensive data cleaning exercise and field validation the data of the voter lists is currently ongoing. The new rolls will massively improve voters’ turnout data, as well as increase the trust in the electoral processes and the credibility of the election results.”

The electoral authorities are ready to consolidate what has been done and learnt so far to deliver better services to voters and citizens. UNDP and New Zealand are keen to support democratic processes in Vanuatu. Engagement is the first ingredient of success.

New Zealand’s High CommissionerJonathan Schwass said, “New Zealand has been working with UNDP and the Vanuatu Electoral Office since 2018, to strengthen the capacity of the electoral authorities. We are proud of what the first stage of VEEP achieved surpassing our expectations and we are very pleased to be supporting a second stage of the project. We look forward to working with the UNDP to consolidate the lessons from the 2020 general election and using this to further strengthen electoral processes in Vanuatu.”

The UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji, Resident Representative, Levan Bouadze, said, “Vanuatu is one of the first countries in the Pacific to introduce an ID card to its citizens, despite limited resources, very complicated geography and some areas with very limited access to information.”

“This is a tremendous achievement for both the Department of Civil Registry and Vital Statistics and the Vanuatu Electoral Office. At the same time, it is a significant cost-saving measure for the Government and an essential begin of having accurate population statistics to identify appropriate strategic responses to development challenges. We are happy to continue working on consolidating results already achieved through VEEP phase I (2017-2020) and address issues identified in the March general election. We are ready to provide assistance to any electoral reform measures that may be considered relevant by the electoral stakeholders,” said Boudadze.

The Department of Civil Registry and Vital Statistics of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be a new partner of the project, along with the Electoral Commission. VEEP-II will also focus on the findings of the first-ever nationwide post-electoral review which evaluated the 2020 general election. It aims at broadening the partnership of the electoral authorities with the Civil Society Organisations to increase electoral awareness to citizens

