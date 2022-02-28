 

UNICEF Vanuatu helps MOET Parenting Support Programme

11:54, February 28, 2022
UNICEF Vanuatu has provided 600 hand washing soap and over 260 tennis balls from the Vanuatu Tennis Federation to the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).

The assistance will support the ministry’s Parenting Support Programme rollout to communities across the country which begins next month.

The programme aims to strengthen families by building up their protective factors and teach them positive parenting techniques.

The support will help the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) team at the MOET to prepare 600 kits for the program trainers.

Director of Education Services, Samuel Katipa, acknowledged all the partners for their continuous partnerships towards the programme.

He also called for cooperation from everyone towards strengthening the existing parenting abilities and promoting the development of new competencies so that parents have the knowledge and skills needed to carry out child-rearing responsibilities.

Photo supplied Caption: Education officials with representative of UNICEF and Vanuatu Tennis Federation during the handing over ceremony

 

     

