US Peace Corp to return to Vanuatu

Vanuatu's Daily Post reported this was confirmed by the US Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu, Erin Elizabeth Mckee.

She said the Vanuatu Country Director for the Peace Corps, Penny Alexander, was due to finish her quarantine stint in Port Vila this week after undergoing mandatory testing for Covid-19.

Her arrival was described as the first key step for the Peace Corps to start processing the return of its volunteers to Vanuatu.

Peace Corps volunteers assisted communities and government departments in the areas of health, technology and education.

However US Peace Corps around the world were ordered home by headquarters in Washington after the declaration of the coronavirus pandemic early last year.