Vaccination for workers not yet mandatory, says Vanuatu union | Loop Vanuatu

One of the union's leaders, Ephraim Kalsakau, said there is no law that can penalise a worker who has not been vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.

He said even if it is covered under the employee's contract, it cannot be effective if Vanuatu's law does not cover it.

While Vanuatu is Covid-free, and its vaccine rollout began successfully in recent months, there's debate about whether employers can make vaccination mandatory for their staff.

Vanuatu's Department of Labour has confirmed that currently, staff who have not been vaccinated cannot be terminated for this reason.