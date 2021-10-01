 Vaccination for workers not yet mandatory, says Vanuatu union | Loop Vanuatu
 

Vaccination for workers not yet mandatory, says Vanuatu union

BY: Loop Pacific
06:24, October 1, 2021
The Vanuatu National Workers Union says it's still illegal for an employee to be terminated just because he or she has not been vaccinated

One of the union's leaders, Ephraim Kalsakau, said there is no law that can penalise a worker who has not been vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.

He said even if it is covered under the employee's contract, it cannot be effective if Vanuatu's law does not cover it.

While Vanuatu is Covid-free, and its vaccine rollout began successfully in recent months, there's debate about whether employers can make vaccination mandatory for their staff.

Vanuatu's Department of Labour has confirmed that currently, staff who have not been vaccinated cannot be terminated for this reason.

     

