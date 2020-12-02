Vanuatu’s ‘Tears I Foldaon’ expected to get positive reviews

Titled ‘Tears I Foldaon’ was released in Tana Cine.

The short film portrays the struggles of a woman who works as a teacher and is also a mother.

She fights to balance her sanity over work stress and her unstable marriage to her husband, who is a performer and an alcoholic with a volatile past.

The story also centres around how her husband battles his addiction with alcohol, greed and lust.

The film is also depicted at various viewpoints, mainly from an energetic journalist who mistakenly got involved in a misinterpreted situation and a chief trying to keep his family reputation at bay.

Tears i Foldaon is a film that speaks of the hidden struggles and the prejudiced judgements that should be ended.