Vanuatu’s Ambae volcano remains at Alert Level 2

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazard Department (VMGD said volcanic activity on Ambae is continuing in the Level of major unrest, consistent with the Volcanic Alert Level 2.

Volcanic activity consists of emission of steam and explosions of wet tephra ejected above the lake surface but confined within the caldera while light ash may be deposited on villages located close to the volcano, especially those exposed to wind directions. Volcanic hazards remain at the summit area and creeks (e.g., remobilization of remaining ash from 2017 and 2018 eruption and current activity).

The danger zone for life safety at the summit area remains limited in the 2 km radius from the 2017-2018 active vents. An additional danger zone is within areas of flowing creeks during heavy rain.

VMGD stated that new observations confirmed that the volcanic cone has built up inside Lake Voui and Ambae volcano continues to emit volcanic gas and ash contained within Lake Vui, consistent with the activity of the Ambae volcano under Volcanic Alert Level 2 indicating ‘Major level of unrest.

Ambae volcano is a very large volcano and is frequently active.

Photo supplied Caption: Ambae volcano