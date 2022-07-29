Vanuatu’s Ambae volcano remains at Alert level 2

The department said volcanic activity consists of emission of steam and explosions of wet tephra ejected above the lake surface but confined within the caldera.

Volcanic hazards remain at the summit area and creeks (e.g., remobilization of remaining ash from 2017 and 2018 eruption and current activity).

This danger zone (Danger Zone A) is about 2 km radius from the 2017-2018 active vents. An additional danger zone is within areas of flowing creeks during heavy rain.

“New observations confirmed that the volcanic cone built up inside Lake Voui remains and continues to emit volcanic gas and ash contained within Lake Vui, consistent with the activity of the Ambae volcano under Volcanic Alert Level 2 indicating ‘Major level of unrest; the Danger area remains at 2 km around the volcanic vents and within the area of flowing creeks”.

The department also warned that, with this current volcanic activity, eruptions can occur at any level of unrest with little or no warnings.

Ambae volcano is a very large volcano and is frequently active.

Photo supplied Caption: Ambae volcano Caldera Safety Map