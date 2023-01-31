Vanuatu’s Ambae volcano remains at Alert Level 2

The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2.

Manaro Vui volcanic activity is continuing in the major level of unrest, consistent with the Volcanic Alert Level 2.

Latest data analysis from the monitoring system shows volcanic earthquakes and emissions of steam, gas and/or ash at the cone inside Lake Manaro Vui.

However, the Volcanic Alert Level is maintained at Level 2.

“With the ongoing volcanic activity and the associated hazards, the danger zone is limited to the summit, which is about 2 km radius from the active vent. A reminder on persistent threat within areas of flowing creeks during heavy rain (eg: remobilization of remaining ash from 2017 and 2018 eruption).

VMGD warns that eruptions can occur at any level of unrest with little or no warning.

Manaro Vui volcano has remained at Volcanic Alert Level 2 since 27 December 2021.

“At this alert level, the risk for visitors accessing areas from the crater lakes and the caldera remains low, however given the unpredictable character of volcanoes all tourism agencies, local authorities, people on Ambae and the general public are advised to give serious consideration to potential volcanic hazards”.

Photo supplied Caption: Ambae Caldera safety Map