Vanuatu’s Ambrym volcano in low level of unrest

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department said the Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 1.

Volcanic hazards remain about the summit craters area and the South East part of Ambrym Island (e.g. major cracks from 2018).

According to VMDG, these are related to the presence of cracked areas.

The presence of active rifts and faults (major ground cracking) at the South-East area of Ambrym are also hazardous, they will continue to be eroded and affected by earthquake activity.

The danger zone for life safety at the summit area remains limited inside the Permanent Exclusion Zone at Benbow and Danger Zone A at Marum.

These danger zones are about 1 km around Benbow and 2 km around Marum craters including Maben-Mbwelesu, Niri-Mbwelesu and Mbwelesu.

Due to the presence of active rifts and faults at the South-East area of Ambrym, communities concerned are advised not to access within 500 metres from major cracks.

Photo supplied VMDG