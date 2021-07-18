Vanuatu’s Aore Adventist Academy holds food bank 'field day'

The field day was organized by the management of Aore Adventist Academy (AAA) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry, Fisheries and Biosecurity (MALFFB) Sanma.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD), 1 hectare food basket of sweet potato with an estimated yield of 8-12 tonnes was harvested.

The field day also showcased resilient root crops, coconut and livestock farming technologies and improved/elite planting materials were distributed to farmers.

Another hectare of cassava with over 10 improved varieties will be harvested after 8 months.

Deputy Director of DARD Mark Vurobaravu said while the food basket will assist the school community and Aore farmers to recover from TC Harold, importantly it will help to strengthen community resilience and preparedness for the next disaster.

AAA staff, farmers, and over 35 agriculture students from AAA and Nandiutu School (Malo) attended the event.

Photo supplied Caption: Livestock Officer Darryl Masseng explaining the importance of a stock yard to improve cattle herd management.