Vanuatu’s Biosecurity to buy coconut rhinoceros beetles as part of new campaign

The Cash for Beetle campaign will encourage locals to collect adult and larvae beetles in exchange for cash payments.

Armstrong Sam, director of the Department of Biosecurity, emphasised the impact the beetle can have on Vanuatu's economy and food security, saying the pest not only destroys the tropical island scenery, but also affects the livelihoods of farmers and the general public.

Vanuatu's economy is primarily agricultural, as 80 percent of the population is engaged in farm activities that range from subsistence farming to smallholder farming of coconuts and other cash crops.