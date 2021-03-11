Vanuatu’s COM approves Tanna Road phase III project

The decision will allow the Ministry of Infrastructure and Public Utilities and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management to engage in the normal tender process.

COM endorsed that supervisory, engineering and managerial roles are to be performed by the government through MIPU or any sub-contracted company.

Minister of Finance, Johnny Koanapo said communities will be engaged in these projects and the procurement process would be shorter.

He also said it would cost a billion vatu to complete the south Tanna road phase III and the same amount for the Ambae roads.

“For international companies winning major contracts in Vanuatu, the government want all the materials to be purchased locally so that it can collect VAT and the community can benefit from employment,” he said.

“We are enforcing this at the Ministry of Finance level.

“We are taking a new approach to ensure everyone benefits, including landowners.”

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation constructed the south Tanna road project.