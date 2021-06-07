Vanuatu’s COVID-19 vaccination drive to move to Luganville

Health Promotion Officer, Casimir Liwuslili said they are still in the process of registering names of the vaccine recipients.

“Once the list has been finalized, it will be sent to the Department of Public Health in Port Vila to order more batches of vaccines.”

Liwuslili is appealing to the public to stop spreading misinformation on COVID-19 Vaccines, especially in rural communities.

“There have been rumors that the vaccines are here on Santo. This is not accurate, we will be ordering our own batches of vaccine once a list has been finalized and the vaccination rollout in Port Vila is complete.”

This week’s awareness will be held at various frontline checkpoints including the main hospital, airport and Police Station.

The programme will be released and confirmed by the Rural Health Office soon.