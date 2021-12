This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health team operating the roll-out.

For PENAMA Province, the Health Team advises eligible population that the second dose rollout on Ambae and Maewo will happen on December 29 while for Pentecost will commence on January 10.

Regarding the issuing of vaccine certificates, MOH said it is closed as of yesterday until January 4.

MOH will also open its door to those who want vaccine certificates on January 5.