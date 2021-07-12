Vanuatu’s Department of Energy prepares for first ever Open Day

The theme of the open day is “Energy to power the new normal #Beyond40”.

Stakeholders, suppliers and users of energy are expected to showcase their products and services in the energy space and their contributions towards achieving ‘Energy for All’.

The Department’s Director, Antony Garae said not everyone is aware of the role of the department.

“The Open day is initiated with the intention to market and show people what the DoE is all about and far more what the energy space constitutes,” he said.

“As much as possible we want to showcase to the public our energy partners both the public and private sector, eventually that day will bring together all the energy players who will also showcase their roles in terms of driving government policies relating to energy sector.”

Students will also be able to learn about interesting career opportunities in the energy sector.

The Open Day will also feature a panel discussion and a school public speaking competition with a theme that is centered on Renewable energy transformation in Vanuatu.