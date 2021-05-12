Vanuatu’s Department of Industry receives 21 tablets ahead of survey

The department received 21 tablets from the Vanuatu National Statistics Office.

Director of VNSO, Andy Calo said they are pleased to assist the DoI in this survey and hopes that this will not be the first and last time the two government entities work together.

The survey will be focused on the production of primary goods such as Copra, Cacao, Coffee, Kava, Noni and other such produces.

The upcoming survey will dispatch DoI officers who have already received training through the VNSO to Tanna and throughout Efate to conduct this survey.

The DoI has carried out the same survey in Santo, however it was paper based.

This new approach to data collection will be more efficient and allow faster data transfer from survey officers to supervisors and the database.

The survey will begin in the coming week and will end around 25 May.