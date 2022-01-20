Vanuatu’s East Malo opens new market houses

The facilities were made possible through the Save the Children Vanuatu following requests from the communities to help women’s livelihood needs after Cyclone Harold caused devastation in April 2020.

SANMA Provincial Council Secretary General, Albert Ruddley said he is grateful to SCV for serving the people.

Director of Program Implementation for Save the Children, Relvie Matariki, said their vision and mission is for every child to have access to good health and are kept healthy, have access to education and are protected from violence.

The markets will be used as a center to generate income for families and help the needs of their children.

It will also provide a space for the mothers in the communities and help them by providing different training activities.