Vanuatu’s first-ever Radiothon collects over Vt3 million for Vila Central Hospital

The money was collected through a first ever 36-hour-live broadcast radiothon organised by the Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation.

The initiative stemmed from the VBTC Social Club and they had exchanges with the Vila Central Hospital authorities.

The main referral hospital currently has only four incubators, three others are not functioning well.

VBTC Chief Executive Officer, Francis Herman said people continue to donate even days after the Radiothon.

“Even seasonal workers contributed by sending their money via Western Union.”

“It is very emotional when you see people donating for this cause.”

"Little children to old men and women queuing up to give their donations. People give from their heart.”

Herman also said they are waiting for VCH to provide all the documents for the incubators and any leftover donation would be spent on children at the hospital.