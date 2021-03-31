Vanuatu’s Fisheries Department’s Fisheries Officer Royline Charlie creates history

Charlie joined other officers on the patrol boat RVS Tukoro in Operation Rai Balang.

During the operation, RVS Tukoro and Australian Defence Force and New Zealand Defence Force patrolled over 50% of Vanuatu’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

According to the Australian High Commission, supported by the Maritime Surveillance Centre at Mala Base, Vanuatu’s Police Maritime Wing, Customs and Fisheries officers onboard RVS Tukoro issued over VUV5 million in penalty notices, renewed licenses to local fishermen and small boat operators in Ambae, and provided follow-up support to investigations from previous fisheries’ offences.

During the joint operations, officers board fishing vessels to make sure they comply with Vanuatu laws.

However, with Covid-19 restrictions boarding is not possible and only radio communication takes place.

Apart from monitoring foreign fishing vessels, Charlie also monitored local fishing activities throughout the islands.

She came across people killing turtles, which is illegal.

There were also people harvesting coconut crabs outside the hunting season.

The RVS Tukoro will be replaced by the larger and more capable Guardian-class Patrol Boat, RVS Takuare under Australia’s Pacific Maritime Security Programme later this year.