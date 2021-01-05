Vanuatu’s Fisheries department launches new reporting tool in TORBA

The tool will help officers efficiently monitor catches compared to the old paper forms.

This E-reporting tool was an initiative of the Pacific Community (SPC) and was funded by the Asian Development Bank in 2015.

It was trialed in five Pacific island countries, including Vanuatu.

The Vanuatu government took over funding of the E-reporting tool in 2018.

The Fisheries Department has trained monitoring officers to use the app. The officers are from East Vanua Lava, Gaua, and Mota Lava in the Banks Islands as well as Loh, Toga and Hiu islands in the Torres Islands.

Information gathered by the monitoring officers will also help the National Disaster Management Office determine how much food is needed in these areas as part of disaster response efforts.