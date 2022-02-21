Vanuatu’s Fisheries Directorate relocates to Tongoa

The new office which is housed under the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry and biosecurity, was launched last week.

The office was previously relocated to Santo at the end of last year.

The ministry said the relocations of the government directors and directorates from Port Vila to outer islands are in line with the government's decentralization mechanism.

MALFB said this will allow government departments to engage more with the communities.

“The directors should be working closely with the communities to identify and address community challenges and needs.”