Vanuatu’s Gaua volcano in major state of unrest

The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2.

New analysis suggests that volcano activity is likely to continue at this same level of major unrest (Level 2) or increase to the minor eruption state (Level 3).

Volcanic hazards like volcanic gases remain on the Gaua volcanic cone.

The danger zone for life safety is limited to the volcanic cone.

VMGD said ground observations and satellite data confirmed that the current activity consists of ongoing volcanic steam cloud which may contain volcanic gases at Mt. Garet.

This morning a significant thick ash plume emitted from the vent after a strong heavy sound of explosion was heard by villagers, especially in Naveto village of North-East Gaua.

Visitors will continue to smell volcanic gas while approaching the volcanic cone.

Gaua volcano is one of the active volcanoes in Vanuatu.

Historically, the formation of Mount Garet active cone of and other small cinder cones in the SW part of the caldera has left a crescent-shaped caldera lake, Lake Letas.

Photo supplied Caption: Thick ash plume from Gaua volcano seen from Naveto village, Gaua.