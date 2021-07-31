Vanuatu’s high risk detainees part of Independence celebration

This is the time the Correctional Service has organised such event for the detainees.

Principal Correctional High Risk officer, John Jack Georges said the detainees were excited to partake in the independence celebration activities, in their own way.

In his speech, Manager Frank Solomon told the detainees that because of their good behavior they were rewarded with a celebration, and if they maintain this, he is confident that 2022 and Yumi 42 can be celebrated as with their wives and children.

180 detainees participated in the independence celebration.