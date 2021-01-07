Vanuatu’s Lobenben volcano remains at Level 1

The Ambae volcano activity is continuing at the low unrest level, consistent with the Volcanic Alert Level 1.

VMGD said new scientific analysis suggest that the Ambae volcano activity is likely to continue at this level of minor unrest.

Volcanic hazards remain at the summit area and creeks (e.g. remobilization of remaining ash from 2017 and 2018 eruption).

Some volcanic hazards remain on Ambae Island and these are related to the presence of weak layers of volcanic ash remaining at the summit and elsewhere on the island.

Latest observations and daily analysis of the Ambae seismic data from the volcano monitoring system confirm that Ambae volcanic activity conditions remains stable and its activity is continuing in the minor unrest level.

The department said there is no obvious emission of volcanic ashes or gases from the eruptive vent(s) of Lake Voui (like it was in 2017-18).

The volcanic ashes that fell on Ambae during the 2017 and 2018 eruption will continue to influence the behaviour of streams and creeks when it rains.

The Volcanic Alert Level (VAL) for Ambae has been at Level 1 since 23 September 2019.

Observations of the current activity are consistent with the activity of the Volcanic Alert Level 1. Level 1 indicates ‘Minor level of unrest.

Ambae volcano is a very large volcano and is frequently active.

The 2017-2018 eruption episode started in 1991, with eruptions in 1995, 2005, and 2016 leading to the 2017-2018 activity.

Photo supplied Caption: Lobenben volcano on Ambae in Vanuatu